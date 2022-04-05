Rochester man arrested for assault early Tuesday morning

Apr. 5—ROCHESTER — A get-together at an apartment ended with a man arrested for assault.

Abdirahman Sheik-Yusuf, 40, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, on charges of second, third and fifth-degree assault and a prohibited person possessing a stun gun, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The Rochester Police Department received a call for disorderly conduct at 412 14th St. SE at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded and heard yelling from the second floor of the apartment building.

Officers knocked but no one responded. They forced the door open and saw Sheik-Yusuf standing near the door with a folding pocket knife in his hand. He was non-compliant with officers and began reaching for his pocket. Officers placed Sheik-Yusuf in handcuffs and found a stun gun in his pants pocket.

A 52-year-old male victim was found near the door. He had blood on his face and clothing. The victim had cuts on his face and the back of his neck.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by a Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Moilanen said Sheik-Yusuf lives in the apartment where the assault took place. There were others present, but police were given conflicting statements. It isn't clear what events happened before the assault.