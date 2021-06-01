Rochester man arrested for burglary, assault

Jun. 1—A Rochester man could face at least two felony charges after he reportedly attempted to break into a woman's home, assaulted her and then repeatedly rammed the woman's car with his truck Saturday night.

Bryce Bjork, 46, was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property, violating a no-contact order, domestic assault, hit and run and reckless driving.

Rochester police were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday, May 29, to a residence in the 1100 block of Second Street Northwest for a report of a man attempting to kick in a door.

The man, later identified as Bjork, was reportedly trying to get to a 35-year-old woman inside the residence. A 27-year-old man at the residence attempted to keep Bjork away from the woman, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The woman was scratched before the pair were able to get Bjork out of the residence.

Once outside, Bjork reportedly rammed his truck into the woman's vehicle multiple times before leaving. His truck was located by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in the 8600 block of 85th Street Northwest, but Bjork was not found at the time.

Police found Bjork on Monday riding a bike near Ninth Avenue and Second Street Northwest. He was arrested shortly after driving his bike into a creek and crashing, according to Moilanen.