Rochester man arrested on burglary charge for concession stand thefts

May 20—A 40-year-old Rochester man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he broke into the softball concession stand building on the Rochester Community and Technical College property.

Rochester police were called just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the softball complex at 827 36th Ave. SE for a report of a burglary, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. RCTC security personnel called police to report the break-in. The college owns the building but the softball association owns the contents.

When officers arrived, security personnel pointed to a man who was pulling a garbage can across the property. The officers approached the man, later identified as Jessie Crum, and saw that he had "many items" that were stolen from the building including pop and Gatorade as well as food, Moilanen said.

Crum allegedly told police he saw the door to the building was ajar and went inside and took the items.

Crum is listed in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of third-degree burglary, a felony.