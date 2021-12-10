Rochester man arrested on child molest charges

Dec. 10—ANDERSON — A Rochester man has been charged with two counts of child molesting involving a child under the age of 14.

Joshua Martin Erwin, 26, was arrested Friday by Anderson police on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting and a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting for incidents that took place between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.

A probable cause affidavit states that the girl's mother advised police that her boyfriend, Erwin, had performed sexual acts on her daughter.

The mother reported that one incident took place before Christmas in 2020, stating that Erwin twice fondled her daughter beneath her underwear.

During a Kids Talk interview, the girl said Erwin had been drinking and entered her bedroom, and the incidents normally took place when everyone else in the residence was asleep.

A court document states that Erwin told the girl what was taking place was OK with her mother.

During an interview with police, Erwin said the incidents never took place.

Erwin said when he was living in Anderson, he worked for Anderson Community Schools and watched the children at least four days a week while the mother was at work.

He told officers the girl didn't like him and that the allegations were false.

Erwin was offered the opportunity to take a voice stress test, but never scheduled the test. He is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $35,000 surety bond.

