Rochester man arrested on child pornography charges

A Rochester man turned himself into authorities Monday after he was charged with six counts of felony child pornography possession.

Jaycob V. White, 22, was charged with two Class X felony counts of child pornography and four Class 2 counts Monday after a six-month-long Illinois State Police investigation. Investigators accused White of either possessing or distributing the illicit material throughout the county. Charging documents provided by the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's Office indicate that White was in possession of "lewd" material containing a child under the age of 13.

According to the charging documents, ISP investigators were first tipped off to White in March when they learned that a Sangamon County man had been distributing child porn online. Investigators Using Illinois Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resources, investigators obtained evidence showing that he had been in possession or was attempting to distribute the material at various locations throughout the county.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright filed charges against White Monday, with the suspect turning himself in later in the day. On Tuesday, Wright filed a motion to deny White release from jail pending trial.

White was being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case can call ISP investigators at (217) 782-4750.

