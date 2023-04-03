Rochester man arrested after drunk driving crash that took out power

Apr. 3—ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester man was arrested for crashing into an electrical box and knocking out power to a residence Saturday, April 1, 2023, in northeast Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Witnesses told law enforcement they heard a loud boom on the 900 block of Northern Valley Drive Northeast and their power went out.

They saw an electrical box outside of their home had been driven over and a woman was yelling at man that he was "super drunk."

Officers talked to the man and he admitted drinking and driving his 2011 Subaru Outback too fast. He failed multiple sobriety tests and had a .22 blood alcohol concentration when he was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

RPD has recommended charges related to the incident.