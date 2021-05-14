Rochester man arrested in Eyota for catalytic converter thefts

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·2 min read

May 14—A Rochester man who law enforcement says may have been involved with catalytic converter thefts since they began in the area was arrested early Wednesday morning in Eyota.

Keith Wilcox, 60, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of burglary and theft tools, felony criminal damage to property, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.

Felony charges of theft, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary or theft tools were filed in Olmsted County District Court late Thursday.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy on patrol in Eyota early Wednesday spotted a maroon Chevy pickup in the parking lot of Dahl Truck, 11634 U.S. Highway 14 SE. As a result of an ongoing investigation, the deputy believed the truck had been involved in previous catalytic converter thefts so the deputy went into the lot. At that time, a person got into the truck and quickly drove out of the parking, drove through at least one stop and then parked at a nearby gas station, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.

ALSO READ:

— Rochester man arrested in Iowa catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter thefts have lasting impact

The driver then got out of truck and started walking away. It was then the deputy recognized the man as Wilcox. Behrns said Wilcox is "very well known to local law enforcement." The deputy ordered Wilcox to stop and took him into custody without incident. Wilcox has had his driver's license canceled; he is not legally allowed to be driving.

The deputy reportedly spotted five catalytic converters in the truck through one of the vehicle's windows as well as tools used to remove converters. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and investigators found a total of eight catalytic converters. Three of them were determined to be from vehicles at Dahl truck. Deputies are working to determine if the other converters belong to a RVs that were stored at Countryside Self Storage, 7025 U.S. Highway 63.

