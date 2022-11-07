Rochester man arrested for firing gun early Saturday morning

Nov. 7—ROCHESTER — A 28-year-old Rochester man was arrested early Saturday morning for firing a gun following an alleged domestic assault, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man got into an altercation with his 36-year-old girlfriend and pushed her at a residence on the 900 block of First Street Southeast. The woman then left to a neighbor's residence where she called 911.

Law enforcement found the woman several blocks away from the residence and she said that she heard gunshots after she left.

She previously saw him with a handgun and thought he fired into the air in order to scare her.

Police surrounded the residence and the man came out without incident.

Law enforcement found a 9 mm and a .380 caliber shell casing on the front porch. A search warrant of the home found a .380 caliber handgun, magazines and dozens of rounds of ammo. About 44 grams of cocaine was also found in the residence.

During the altercation, three juveniles were asleep in the residence.

Police have recommended charges related to the incident. As of Monday morning, no formal charges have been filed in Olmsted County District Court.