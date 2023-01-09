Rochester man arrested following domestic incident and pointing replica gun at cops

Jan. 9—ROCHESTER — A 61-year-old Rochester man was arrested Sunday Jan. 8, 2022, after allegedly hitting a woman and pointing an airsoft gun at police, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

According to Moilanen:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived at an apartment on the 1400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast after neighbors reported a possible domestic incident around 3:24 p.m.

Neighbors reported hearing a man say he was going to kill someone.

The man declined to open the door to the apartment, asking police if they had a warrant.

Officers obtained a key to the door from the landlord and entered the apartment.

The first officer to enter saw the man with what appeared to be black semi-automatic handgun pointed at the officer.

The officer retreated behind the door. After checking to see if the man was advancing, the officer saw the man holding his hands in the air with no firearm. The man followed commands by the officer and was arrested.

Law enforcement found the woman in a locked bedroom. Her head hurt from the man hitting her with his hand, she told police.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance transported her to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, after a doctor recommend she be put on a hold.

The handgun the man pointed at police was an airsoft gun made to look like a Beretta semi-automatic.