Rochester man arrested following fatal crash Saturday night

May 17—A 48-year-old Rochester man died of injuries he suffered late Saturday night when he was hit by a truck.

Rochester police said Joseph Rodriguez was pronounced dead at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys after the accident in the 2400 block of 20th Street Southeast.

Emergency responders were called about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been hit by a truck, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The man, identified as Rodriguez, was laying in the roadway. CPR was performed on scene before Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Will Hanson, 41, of Rochester, told police he was driving on 20th Street when a person suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle on the road. Hanson said he was unable to stop his 2012 Dodge Ram pickup and struck the person.

Hanson was arrested and booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation-homicide, fourth-degree DWI-intoxicating substance, fifth-degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A blood sample was taken from Hanson and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. The incident remains under investigation.