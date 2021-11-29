Rochester man arrested for hitting another man over the head with bottle

Nov. 29—A Rochester man was hospitalized Friday after he was reportedly hit on the head with a glass bottle by another man.

Rochester police were called about 1 a.m. Friday to the 10 block of Third Street Southwest for a report of an assault. Officers found a 31-year-old man sitting on the sidewalk with blood coming from his forehead, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for his injuries.

City surveillance cameras captured the incident and showed the man getting hit over the head with a glass bottle, Moilanen said.

Joseph Marshall, 32, of Rochester, was arrested in connection to the incident. He was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.