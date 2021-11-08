Rochester man arrested after hitting parked car, stop sign, hydrant and house

Nov. 8—A Rochester man could face a slew of gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges after police said he drunkenly crashed his car into a stop sign, a fire hydrant and the front porch of a house before fleeing on foot.

Rochester police were called about 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Second Avenue Northwest for a report of a hit and run crash. The caller told police they were following the driver as the man had run away from the crashed vehicle, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Police later learned the man side swiped a car parked in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest and then struck a stop sign and a fire hydrant before running into the deck and concrete steps of a home in the 200 block of 10th Street Northwest. The man left the car and ran away.

The first arriving officer was flagged down by the caller near a driveway in the 200 block of 12th Street Northwest and told the officer the suspect was near the garages of a house in the area. The person warned the officer to be careful as the suspect was "being violent," Moilanen said.

The officer located the man running through yards and was able to catch up to him and ordered him to stop or he a stun gun would be used. The man stopped, but did not comply with officer's commands to get on the ground or put his hands behind his back. Additional officers arrived and the man was arrested. As officers were taking him to a squad car, he reportedly kicked an officer in the knee. The officer didn't suffer any significant injuries and did not seek medical attention.

The man, identified by police as 43-year-old Joshua Paul Laber, of Rochester, is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of gross misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, obstructing the legal process and third-degree DWI as well as misdemeanor charges of fleeing an officer on foot, failing to report property damage and failing to report collision with an unattended motor vehicle.

Laber is a former member of the Rochester Police Department. He had been with the department for almost nine years, and resigned in September 2012.