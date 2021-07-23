Rochester man arrested for knocking out another man in downtown incident

Jul. 23—A 27-year-old man is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries after another man punched him on a downtown sidewalk early Friday.

The alleged assailant, a 25-year-old Rochester man, was arrested for third-degree assault about 30 minutes after the incidentt.

Rochester police were called about 12:35 a.m. to the 300 block of South Broadway Avenue for a report of an assault that took place on the sidewalk. Witnesses told police the 27-year-old may have been disparaging a man who was killed in a shooting downtown in early June.

The 25-year-old man took offense and punched the other man, causing him to fall over onto the ground and go unconscious. Witnesses said the 27-year-old man may have been unconscious for about a minute. Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the man came to by the time officers arrived but was not alert. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. As of Friday mornng, police had not yet been able to interview him.

A witness was able to give police the alleged assailant's last name and officers, who were familiar with the man, found him in the area of Civic Center Drive and East Center Street about 30 minutes later.