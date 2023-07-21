Rochester man arrested for over 7 pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl

Jul. 21—ROCHESTER — A 46-year-old Rochester man was arrested for having more than 7 pounds of counterfeit pills believed to contain fentanyl, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

John Michael Ask was arrested Wednesday around 4 p.m. and is awaiting formal charges related to the possession and sale of narcotics in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Police began investigating the trafficking of counterfeit M30 pills that are suspected of containing fentanyl earlier this year. The investigation allegedly uncovered that these pills were going to be transported from Phoenix, Arizona to Rochester.

A July 15, 2023, traffic stop conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies on Interstate 35 just north of Interstate 90 found a loaded firearm, ammunition and various narcotics, including oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Additional search warrants served on July 18, 2023, located 7.18 pounds of counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl at a northwest Rochester residence.

RPD continues to work with federal law enforcement in the case, Moilanen said.

He said the amount seized supports the idea that this operation was organized but stopped short of calling it an organized crime operation.