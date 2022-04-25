Rochester man arrested after reportedly colliding with police car while driving stolen vehicle

Apr. 25—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested after allegedly colliding with a Rochester police squad car while driving a stolen vehicle.

Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar said Parker Atherton was driving a stolen vehicle when it struck the police vehicle containing two officers at 8:22 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Eighth Street Northeast and West Silver Lake Drive.

The officers reportedly tried to stop Atherton, but did not initiate a pursuit when he failed to stop.

Faudskar said Atherton knocked over a stop sign, struck a private vehicle, ran several red lights and drove through a lawn near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street Northwest.

The vehicle was later found in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest, and Atherton was arrested nearby. Faudskar said he allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle, striking the officers' car and leaving the scene.

Faudskar said the vehicle had been reported stolen, and Atherton allegedly possessed heroin when arrested.

One officer involved in the incident reported back pain, but Faudskar said Monday the injury did not require medical treatment and no other injuries were reported in the incident.

Atherton is being held in the Olmsted County jail after being arrested on charges of felony motor vehicle theft and fleeing an officer, along with fifth-degree drug possession, another felony.