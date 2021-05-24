Rochester man arrested with stolen gun

May 24—A 21-year-old Rochester man was arrested early Saturday after he was reportedly found in possession of a stolen handgun.

A Rochester police officer on patrol about 12:15 a.m. was driving through Silver Lake Park when he saw a vehicle parked in the lot, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The park closes at 11 p.m.

The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver and his passenger. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and could see it inside of the vehicle.

A search was done and the officer found a handgun underneath the front passenger seat. The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Tremaine Williams, was arrested.

He was charged in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree drug sales, third-degree drug possession, fourth-degree drug sale and receiving stolen property. All four are felonies. The three drug charges also contain language that the crime occurred in a park zone, according to court records.

The handgun was reported as stolen in Rochester earlier this year, according to Moilanen. The officer also reportedly found five pills that tested presumptively positive for heroin and 11.8 grams of marijuanaas well as $513 in cash, according to the criminal complaint.