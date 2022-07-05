Rochester man arrested Sunday after flipping car following hit and run

Jul. 5—ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested Sunday, July 3, 2022, after allegedly flipping his car following a crash with a parked car, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilenan.

The man told law enforcement that he swerved after he saw an animal while driving on the 2900 block of Kenosha Drive Northwest, according to Moilanen. The man then allegedly hit a parked car causing his own vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Camry, to flip.

The man fled the scene because he was scared, according to Moilanen.

Law enforcement apprehended the man at a residence in the area of the crash and he was medically cleared by medical personnel with no serious injuries before being transported to the Olmsted County Detention Center, according to Moilanen.

Officers found dozens of pills that resemble counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl in the man's car, according to Moilanen.