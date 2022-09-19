Rochester man arrested for threatening to shoot someone over bad parking

Sep. 19—ROCHESTER — A 21-year-old Rochester man is in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot someone because he didn't like how they parked at a Cub Foods on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the man was in a passenger seat in a friends car when they started to yell at another man and woman for the way they parked Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the man was waving a gun around and yelling. He was arrested without incident and said he had a gun on him.

Officers found the man in possession of a replica handgun and over two dozen pills that are linked to pills with fentanyl.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and police have recommended charges related to the incident.