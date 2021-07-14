Rochester man arrested for trying to stab another man

Jul. 14—A 42-year-old Rochester man was not injured after another man allegedly tried to attack him with a knife Monday night.

The 48-year-old alleged assailant, identified by Rochester police as Ruben Barraza-Diaz, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday morning on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats. Both are felonies. Judge Kathy Wallace set conditional bail at $20,000 and unconditional bail at $75,000. Barraza-Diaz's next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

Rochester police were called to Parkside Mobile Home Park, 2315 Park Lane SE, for a report of an attempted assault. A 42-year-old man told police someone knocked on his door about 8:30 p.m. When he answered the door, Barraza-Diaz was on the other side, wanting to fight the man over allegations of infidelity involving Barraza-Diaz's wife, according to court documents.

Barraza-Diaz raised his fist, but then pulled a knife from his pants pocket and attempted to stab the other man "several times," police said. The man was able to avoid injury and eventually picked up a brick and told Barraza-Diaz not to come near him anymore.

Barraza-Diaz left the mobile home park in his truck. He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.