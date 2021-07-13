Rochester man arrested for trying to stab another man

Jul. 13—A 42-year-old Rochester man was not injured after another man allegedly tried to attack him with a knife Monday night.

The 48-year-old alleged assailant, identified by Rochester police as Ruben Barraza-Diaz, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and terroristic threats. He had not been formally charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Rochester police were called to Parkside Mobile Home Park, 2315 Park Lane SE, for a report of an attempted assault. A 42-year-old man told police someone knocked on his door about 8:30 p.m. When he answered the door, Barraza-Diaz on the other side and wanted to fight the man over allegations of infidelity, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Barraza-Diaz raised his fist, but then pulled a knife from his pants pocket and attempted to stab the other man "several times," Moilanen said. The man was able to avoid injury and eventually picked up a brick and told Barraza-Diaz not to come near him anymore.

Barraza-Diaz left the mobile home park in his truck. He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.