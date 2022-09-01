Rochester man arrested on warrant found with 75 suspected fentanyl pills

Sep. 1—ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Rochester man was found with 75 suspected fentanyl pills following an arrest during a traffic stop Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man was spotted by a Rochester Police officer driving northbound on 11th Avenue Nothwest, according to Moilanen, who added that the officer pulled him over because the officer knew he had a warrant.

Following the traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana and found 75 M30 stamped pills in the vehicle. The M30 stamped pills are known to contain fentanyl.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Detention Center, and the Rochester Police Department has recommended charges related to the incident. As of Thursday morning, no charges have been filed against the man in Olmsted County District Court.