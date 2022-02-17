Rochester man arrested on a warrant found with 'ghost gun'

Feb. 17—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man arrested on an outstanding Hennepin County warrant is facing new charges after police said he was in possession of a "ghost gun."

Loc Dinh Phan, 52, is charged in Olmsted County District with felony possession of any type of ammunition/firearm by an ineligible person, felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor possession of ammunition/firearm by a person who has been committed mentally ill.

Phan was arrested about 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, after two Rochester police officers were called to deal with a report of trespassing in a downtown skyway. Officers found Phan and two other men sleeping in the skyway.

One of the officers recognized Phan as having an active warrant out of Hennepin County. The warrant, issued on Feb. 2, 2022, stems from allegations that Phan failed to appear at a hearing on a gross misdemeanor theft charge.

Inside a backpack police said Phan was using as a pillow, officers found a loaded handgun and ammunition, according to the criminal complaint. The 9 mm polymer80 handgun did not have a serial number and was described by Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen as a "ghost gun."

Ghost guns

are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought as "kits" online and assembled at home, according to the non-profit Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Police also allegedly found a THC vape cartridge.

Phan is ineligible to own a firearm because of previous felony convictions including aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Phan has also been "committed as mentally ill," the criminal complaint states, and that also makes him ineligible to own or possess a firearm.