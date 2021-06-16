Rochester man arrested on warrants may face additional felony charges

Jun. 16—A 25-year-old man arrested on multiple warrants Monday by Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies is facing additional felony charges after law enforcement said they found more than a pound and half of marijuana.

Abdirahman Mohamed, of Rochester, was arrested on suspicion of a felony domestic abuse no contact order violation as well as a felony controlled substance sales charge. Olmsted County Adult Detention Center records also list two felony failure to appear/apprehension order/probation violation charges.

He was charged in Olmsted County District Court on Wednesday with felony violate a no contact order and felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

Mohamed was arrested by deputies about 1 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Second Street Southwest in Rochester. Deputies conducting surveillance at a residence in the 1000 block of 21st Street Southeast in Stewartville followed Mohamed to that location.

Deputies began conducting surveillance at that residence earlier in the day after receiving information that Mohamed may be staying there, according to Capt. Scott Behrns. While conducting surveillance, deputies reportedly observed what appeared to be a drug deal between a woman who came out of the residence and a vehicle that pulled up.

About 12:50 p.m., the deputies saw the woman get into a vehicle and pull into a driveway and out of view. A couple of minutes later, the woman drove off. Deputies believed they saw Mohamed in the passenger seat of the vehicle and followed it to Rochester.

A traffic stop was conducted and the woman reportedly walked away from the vehicle and Mohamed was found in the backseat. Both were arrested. A search of the vehicle was done after deputies smelled a "very strong odor of marijuana," Behrns said. A search warrant also was obtained for the Stewartville residence.

The 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender. The sheriff's office did not release her name as she is the alleged victim of Mohamed's assaults and an incident of witnesses tampering.