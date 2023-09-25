Rochester man avoids prison time after child sexual assault conviction in Olmsted County

Sep. 25—ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester man will avoid prison time following a sentencing hearing in Olmsted County District Court on Sept. 21.

Kevon Elijah Brown, 21, was accused of sexually assaulting two girls who were under 10 years old at the time.

He pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal that dismissed a felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

In accordance with Brown's plea deal, Judge Joseph Chase sentenced him to 364 days in prison but stayed the order for two years while Brown is on supervised probation.

Chase ordered Brown to register as a predatory offender, successfully complete a sex offender program and have no unsupervised contact with or hold a position of authority over children.

According to the criminal complaint:

The two girls reported to law enforcement that Brown bought them sexual devices and sexually assaulted them multiple times over the course of at least a year in a Rochester residence.

During a March 29, 2022, interview at the Child Advocacy Center, one girl reported the assaults happened when they were between 7 and 9 years old; the other girl reported the assaults happened when they were 7 and 8 years old.

During questioning, Brown told investigators he bought the sexual devices for the juveniles, and they used them in a room with him present. He denied touching either juvenile "in an inappropriate manner."

The date of the assaults is listed as on or about March 24, 2022, in the criminal complaint.