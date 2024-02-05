Rochester man beaten on Christmas Day dies from injuries

A 60-year-old man who was beaten on Christmas Day on Bay Street has died from his injuries, police announced Monday.

Michael Dicesare, a Rochester resident, suffered significant injuries to his head and upper body when he was assaulted early on Christmas Day, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Brucewayne Beaman, 22, and Guy Mustgray II, 33, were charged last week with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny, all felonies, in connection with the attack, Bello said.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office and Rochester Police Department are working together to update the charges.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, officers were called to the corner of Bay Street and Portland Avenue to investigate a report that a man was assaulted. There, they found Dicesare, who has suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment and died from his injuries Sunday night, Bello said.

Beaman and Mustgray are accused of approaching Dicesare on the street and attempting to rob him, Bello said. One of the men allegedly displayed a weapon and the other allegedly showed "an edged weapon." Both men are accused of repeatedly hitting Dicesare with their weapons and hands for several minutes before taking Dicesare's belongings from his pockets.

Both men were arraigned in City Court last week and were remanded to the Monroe County Jail. Beaman is being held on $100,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond and Mustgray is being held in lieu of 25,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond, according to court records.

Dicesare's death marks Rochester's fourth homicide of 2024, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael Dicesare dies from injuries sustained on Christmas Day