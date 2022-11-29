Rochester man caught with gun at Buffalo anti-gun rally pleads guilty

Nov. 29—A Rochester man who was found in possession of a gun at a Buffalo anti-gun violence event in June is now facing seven years in prison after pleading guilty.

Amauri Smith, 20, of Rochester, pleaded guilty on Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon (Class "D" felony).

About noon on June 11, members of the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit observed Smith walking on Jefferson Avenue near Glenwood Avenue with what appeared to be a gun in the pocket of his shorts. Officers confronted Smith and recovered an illegal, loaded handgun from his pocket. The crime occurred during the Buffalo "March for Our Lives" event, an anti-gun violence demonstration.

Smith faces a maximum of 7 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 10. He continues to remain released on bail set at $20,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit for their work in this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kevin R. Brown of the Felony Trials Bureau.