Rochester man charged with 22 new felonies for porn involving minors

Mar. 5—A 26-year-old Rochester man faces 22 new felony charges alleging he possessed and possibly transmitted pornographic images and videos featuring minors.

Ten of the charges allege Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin engaged at least one minor girl to produce videos and photos found in his possession, another is related to suspected solicitation of the activity and another alleges he disseminated the pornography. The final 10 charges are related to possessing the videos and photos.

Pichurin was arraigned Thursday on the new complaint, which follows 10 additional felony charges filed in January for suspected possession of similar pornography.

The combined 32 charges stem from tips received in December that led Rochester police to search Pichurin's Northwest Rochester apartment.

The initial search led to the first 10 charges, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said, but further investigation reportedly led to the identification of a pre-teen girl depicted in some of the more than 90 videos and 169 images found.

Court records state the girl, who is a New York state resident, was 8 years old in the earliest videos, which are dated October 2020.

"Rochester Police investigators have always shown great concern for victims, particularly children," Ostrem said in a statement regarding the case. "In this case, investigators were tenacious using various clues to identify a victim out of state. We have been working closely with them during the investigation and are proud of the compassion they show for all victims."

Investigators continue to work with New York and federal investigators to complete the investigation, and the Rochester Police Department has worked with Olmsted County Victim Services Office to coordinate services for the victim and her family in New York.

Pichurin's bail was set at $300,000 for the latest charges, and he is scheduled to return to court March 18 for both cases.