Rochester man charged again with high amounts of illegal substances related to drug trafficking ring

Sep. 1—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man already facing charges related to possessing 7 pounds of fentanyl was arrested earlier this week for possessing large amounts of other illegal substances, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Jon Michael Ask, 46, has been involved in a police investigation into an inter-state drug trafficking operation that stretches from Minnesota to the West Coast. At one point in the investigation,

Ask attempted to work as an informant with the Rochester Police Department

before the department cut ties with him.

He is expected to appear in court Friday, Sept. 1, regarding his most recent arrest. He is also facing three previous separate court cases related to possessing and selling controlled substances, two in Dodge County and one in Olmsted County.

According to Moilanen:

A warrant for Ask's arrest was issued earlier this week and he was arrested on Aug. 30, 2023 after he was seen leaving his residence in a vehicle around 5 p.m. Police found 48 grams of crack cocaine during the stop. Police executed a search warrant for his residence and another vehicle and found another 14 grams of crack cocaine, 147 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of ecstasy and 88 grams of a mixture of fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

Police believe that Ask is a higher up in the drug trafficking operation, citing how much illegal substances he was able to procure after his previous arrests.

The department is working with the federal government and other local law enforcement agencies regarding the drug trafficking ring but, so far, Ask has been the only one charged in connection with the operation.

Moilanen did say a person driving the vehicle police initially stopped could face charges.