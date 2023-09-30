Rochester man charged with aiding alien smuggling at Morristown

Sep. 30—MORRISTOWN — A Rochester man is charged with helping to smuggle three undocumented aliens from Vietnam into the country by boat across the St. Lawrence River in early September.

Hau Trong Tran is charged in U.S. District Court, Plattsburgh, after U.S. Border Patrol agents said he was found operating a vehicle on Route 37 with the three aliens as passengers on Sept. 8.

According to federal court documents, agents received a call from a concerned citizen that illegal smuggling may be occurring in Morristown, so agents, along with St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies began conducting surveillance. They learned a boat with four people aboard was leaving Canada and headed toward Morristown.

Agents watched as the boat came ashore and drop off three people and then return toward Canada. Agents then saw the three people run toward a house and get in a black Chevrolet Pacifica with a South Carolina registration, which then pulled away onto Route 37.

An agent in a marked Border Patrol vehicle saw the Pacifica drive by his location at a former gas station and began following it. Another Border Patrol unit and two sheriff's vehicles also arrived and a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Routes 37 and 12.

The driver, Tran, told agents he was traveling with "friends" to an unspecified casino. A check of Tran showed he is a Vietnam native who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018. None of the other passengers had documentation that would allow them to be in the U.S. legally.

Once they were advised of their rights through a Vietnamese translator, one of the passengers said he had left Vietnam in October and traveled to Vancouver, British Columbia, on a Canadian visa and had crossed the St. Lawrence River by boat, allegedly admitting that he had crossed the border illegally. The man claimed that "someone" was going to pay $13,000 for him to get smuggled into the U.S.

A second man also allegedly admitted that he had entered Canada at Vancouver and then flown to Toronto and that he, too, had entered the U.S. illegally. He said his family was going to pay to have him smuggled into the country.

Tran released under home detention and other conditions. At least one of the passengers has already pleaded guilty to illegal entry into the U.S. The status of the cases against the remaining two passengers was not shown in court documents.