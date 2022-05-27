Rochester man charged after allegedly shooting at police officer

A Rochester man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun at a Rochester police officer during a foot chase in the northeast part of the city.

Isaiah Williams, 27, is accused of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer.

Around 8:15 p.m. May 19, officers responded to Avenue D and Hoff Street for a report of a group of females fighting, according to a statement by Interim Police Chief David Smith. That investigation led the officers to a crashed vehicle on Kohlman Street, and as they approached it, Williams ran from it while armed with a loaded handgun, the statement read.

As the officers chased him south toward Avenue D, he fired one round from the gun at one of the officers but did not hit him. The second officer returned fire but did not strike Williams.

He was then taken into custody without incident, and police recovered a 9mm gun, which they say Williams had illegally.

It was the second such incident in two weeks. On May 6 at around 2 a.m., a Rochester man on parole for manslaughter allegedly shot at officers as they responded to a possible domestic dispute.

Donovan Humphrey, 32, reportedly opened the door to a home on Remington Street when officers responded and fired shots with a .40-caliber handgun.

While retreating, the officers returned fire, police wrote in a statement, adding, “Humphrey ran out of the front door and attempted to shoot at the officers again, but due to his gun malfunctioning, the gun did not fire.”

Humphrey allegedly then dropped the gun and fled but was quickly caught, police said.

He is charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and two criminal weapon possession counts.

