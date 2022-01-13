Rochester man charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer

.

ALIQUIPPA — A Rochester man has been charged with assaulting and grabbing at the firearm of a city police officer.

Tariq Taylor, 33, is charged with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, criminal trespassing, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Court papers state at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 4, the Aliquippa officers were called for a report of Taylor trespassing in the Valley Terrace complex.

When police caught up to him, according to court documents, he gave them a fake name and eventually began to run away.

While attempting to secure Taylor, Aliquippa Officer Josh Gonzalez said his microphone become loose, with Taylor wrapping it around Gonzalez's neck, and later grabbed the front of Gonzalez's gun and attempted to strike him in the face, court papers state.

According to the report, Taylor got up, before Gonzalez tackled him, with Taylor attempting to disarm him again and strike him, leading Gonzalez to have to use his gun as an impact weapon.

Taylor attempted to flee again, with Gonzalez tackling him again. Another officer came and used his taser on him, police said.

Taylor is also facing charges for a reported incident on Dec. 2 in Aliquippa.

He is charged with two counts of a robbery that inflicts serious bodily injury, three counts of a robbery that threatens a serious injury, two counts of theft, one count of aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm and simple assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Court papers state on Dec. 2, police were sent to a Franklin Avenue apartment where they met three elderly individuals.

One of them said two males attacked him from behind while he was entering his apartment with a pistol and stole money and his key cars, and attacked another individual in the head, court papers state.

The first individual was able to later identify one of the males as Taylor. The second male also was identified but has not been charged yet.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Rochester man charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer