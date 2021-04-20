Rochester man charged with assaulting two officers

Apr. 20—A Rochester man is charged with two felonies after he allegedly assaulted two police officers Sunday afternoon.

Spencer Thomas Tlougan, 24, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday morning, according to court records.

He is charged with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer-transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto another, felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer-demonstrable bodily harm and gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault-physicall assault of a peace officer.

Tlougan allegedly elbowed an officer in the face and then later spit in the officer's face while he was bleeding from his nose and upper lip. His also alleged to have kicked the officer in the chest twice. Tlougan allegedly hit another officer in the face with an open hand and breaking the officer's sunglasses while they were on the officer's face.

Tlougan was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation before being taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Police were called about 1:35 p.m. Sunday to the 1900 block of Viking Drive Northwest for a report of a man who appeared to be carrying a handgun.

A woman told police that the man, later identified as Tlougan, was talking to himself and then approached the couple, made a remark and then lifted his shirt and reached for something. The woman told police she believed it was a gun, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers later determined that Tlougan was wearing police-style duty gear that included a collapsible baton and a can of Mace.

When police arrived, they found Tlougan "agitated, yelling, and making exaggerated gestures," the complaint states. He allegedly refused to comply with commands and kept his hands near his waistline. It was when officers attempted to physically detain Tlougan that they were assaulted.