Rochester man charged with attempted murder for Friday night stabbing in Rochester

May 31—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Friday May 27, 2022, stabbing of another 20-year-old man at a Rochester apartment building, according to court documents.

Mazem Caden Gisi appeared before District Judge Christina Stevens in Olmsted County District Court charged with felony second-degree attempted murder and two counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Stevens set bail or bond at $250,000. She ordered Gisi to stay a reasonable distance away from the victim's residence and to have no contact with the man.

An order requesting a public defender for Gisi was denied by Stevens.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gisi is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

The alleged victim in the incident suffered non-life threaten injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

No lawyer is listed for Gisi on the Minnesota Court's website. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the case.

Gisi's next court appearance is scheduled for June 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gisi was identified by witnesses as the ex-boyfriend of the victim's girlfriend. Gisi stabbed the man after asking to speak to the man's girlfriend alone and being denied. The victim's girlfriend told law enforcement that Gisi had been "stalking" her and that she was afraid of him.

The man was stabbed in front of his apartment door following an altercation with Gisi. Gisi then fled the scene.

The stabbing broke one of the victim's ribs and medical personnel told him he would not have survived the stabbing if his rib would not have stopped the blade. The man has since been released from the hospital.

Officer's told Gisi's father that police were looking for him and Gisi turned himself in May 29, 2022, at the Rochester Law Enforcement Center.