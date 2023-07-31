Rochester man charged for brandishing knife at man intervening in domestic assault at gas station

Jul. 31—ROCHESTER — A 30-year-old Rochester man is accused of punching his girlfriend at a Rochester gas station late last month and threatening to kill a man who tried to intervene, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Eric Kelly Danielson is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats, both felonies, and lesser charges of domestic assault and third-degree damage to property.

Danielson was released on $20,000 bail following a hearing in front of District Court Judge Lisa Hayne. Hayne ordered Danielson not to possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons and submit to random drug testing and searches.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man told a Rochester Police Department officer that he was pumping gas at a southwest Rochester gas station when he heard a woman in a vehicle scream for help. He saw another man, later identified as Danielson, hitting the woman with closed fists.

When the man tried to stop the assault, Danielson exited his vehicle and unsheathed a knife.

"I'll kill you, (expletive)," Danielson allegedly told the man. Danielson also threatened to "gut" the man numerous times.

The man went back to his car to tell his wife to call 911 and Danielson followed, continuing to point the knife at the man.

Multiple witnesses also reported to police that Danielson threatened the man with a knife.

The woman in the vehicle told law enforcement she was in a romantic relationship with Danielson and denied that he assaulted her. She also said that she believed Danielson pulled out the knife in self-defense.

Video footage from the gas station showed Danielson and the man in a confrontation.

Shortly after police arrived at the gas station, Danielson was located in a vehicle in northwest Rochester.

Police say he was argumentative and verbally non-compliant, though he did eventually exit the vehicle. He removed a sheathed knife from his hip and kicked it toward officers before being placed under arrest.

During the ride to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Danielson kicked the interior of the squad car, damaging the door and electronic controls.