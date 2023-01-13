Rochester man charged with fatally shooting Berwick, Maine, man. Here's what we know.

BERWICK, Maine — A Rochester, New Hampshire, man is facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man from Berwick.

Maine State Police announced Friday afternoon Daniel Lafrenier, 31, of Rochester has been arrested on the charge of murder.

Police said on Thursday, just before 8 a.m., the Berwick Police Department received a report of a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head at a Katabel Lane home in Berwick. When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick severely injured.

Forest was transferred to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he was later pronounced dead. The office of the chief medical examiner in New Hampshire on Friday ruled the death a homicide.

Daniel Lefrenier, 31, of Rochester, New Hampshire has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a Berwick man.

Shannon Moss, public information officer for Maine State Police, said detectives from both Maine and New Hampshire state police, along with police from Rochester and Berwick, interviewed people in both states about the incident Thursday. Over the course of those interviews, Moss said, police determined Lafrenier was a person of interest in the case.

Moss said Lafrenier was arrested Thursday by the York Police Department, who responded to a reported attempted break-in at a home on York Street.

More:Wells, Maine, man charged in New Year's Eve machete attack faces federal charges

York police Lt. Luke Ernenwein said his department was aware authorities were searching for LeFrenier due to an alert going out to regional law enforcement for a stop-and-hold. That alert included Lafrenier’s description, he said.

A call reporting an attempted forced entry into a residence on York Street came early afternoon Thursday, which Ernenwein said raised concern for that street’s proximity to local schools. Village Elementary School is on York Street, while the town's middle school is located nearby through the woods a “stone’s throw” away, he said.

The York Police Department said excessive speed is believed to be the major factor in a crash on Cider Hill Road Friday morning, Nov. 6, 2020.

“Obviously, we wondered if it was the suspect,” Ernenwein said, “And because of the proximity to the school on York Street, really several schools … there was some concern about that, so we responded quickly.”

Story continues

LaFrenier was apprehended without incident and detained through the stop and hold, Ernenwein said. Once his identity was confirmed, he was taken into custody. Maine State Police arrived shortly after to take over the investigation, he said.

Fugitive caught:Wanted man in alleged Christmas Day assault with a knife arrested in Wells, Maine

Ernenwein said he could not comment on whether LaFrenier was armed due to the investigation being ongoing under state police and the state attorney general’s office. Moss said the homeowner was home at the time of the attempted break-in.

Lafrenier was transported to York County Jail and had his first court appearance Friday. York County Jail Sgt. Colton Sweeney said a judge ordered Lefrenier to be held without bail.

A court affidavit outlining the case has been impounded. According to court documents obtained by WGME CBS 13, the state filed a motion to seal the affidavit "because there is a potential other suspect involved with this matter that is being investigated" for possible charges.

Moss said Friday that the "investigation is ongoing in the matter" and there is "no threat to the public at this time."

It was not immediately known whether Lafrenier had an attorney.

Max Sullivan contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Berwick, Maine murder: Rochester, NH man charged after arrest in York