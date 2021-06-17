Rochester man charged with fleeing police in August makes first court appearance

Jun. 17—A Rochester man charged with fleeing a police officer in August 2020 made his first appearance on the charge Thursday morning.

Dawante Atkins, 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on a single felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Judge Jacob Allen ordered Atkins released on conditions.

Atkins is charged in connection to an incident which began about 2 a.m. Aug. 12 when an officer initiated a traffic stop for a tail light violation. Atkins reportedly fled from the stop.

The incident ended in the parking lot of the Kenosha Drive apartments where Atkins allegedly hit a Rochester police officer with his car. The officer did not suffer substantial injuries and was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

A second Rochester police officer fired his weapon once at the vehicle during the final moments of the incident. The bullet did not hit anyone.

A warrant was issued for Atkins on April 27 after he failed to appear at his scheduled first appearance. The warrant was canceled two days later after the court learned that Atkins did not appear because he was given incorrect information about the hearing, according to court records.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.