Rochester man charged with fleeing police, property damage

Aug. 7—EAGLE LAKE — Charges filed Monday allege a Rochester man fled from police after breaking a woman's television and phone in Eagle Lake.

Cody Terrance Robert E. Maznio, 31, faces felonies for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and property damage in Blue Earth County District Court.

The charges stem from July 21, according to a criminal complaint, when Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp responded to a welfare check at a woman's residence. A caller told him that Maznio refused to leave there.

Kopp reported arriving and trying to pull over Maznio's vehicle, but Maznio reportedly drove away. Maznio reportedly drove over grass, on a sidewalk and over a pedestrian bridge before police lost sight of him.

The woman told Kopp that Maznio threw scissors at her television during an argument. She reportedly called someone because she was afraid of him before he smashed her phone.

Maznio then allegedly took the scissors and punctured holes in a bedroom and bathroom and cut up her clothing, according to the complaint. The woman accused him of threatening to plant drugs in her apartment to get her in trouble.

Damage to the television and telephone amounted to $500 and $600, respectively, the complaint states.

Court records list Maznio's initial appearance in court is set for Oct. 12.

