Rochester man charged after fleeing traffic stop

Sep. 20—A Rochester man was charged with resisting law enforcement and drug offenses after trying to flee a traffic stop Monday, according to a press release from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Abbigayle Miller first observed a black SUV commit a traffic violation in the area of County Road 650 South and Old U.S. Highway 31 in Fulton County. After initiating a traffic stop using emergency lights, the SUV failed to yield and entered Miami County. After turning onto 400 South from 1350 North, the SUV drove off the roadway into a bean field and through a fence.

When deputies up with the SUV, the driver door was opened and the vehicle was empty. Deputy James Dulin and K-9 partner Agi were called to track the driver, and a short time later Cary Guyer, 31, of Rochester, was found lying in a field.

Guyer was first transported to Woodlawn for Hospital for medical clearance. After being found uninjured, Guyer was booked at the Fulton County Jail for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended prior, operating a vehicle never licensed, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police assisted.