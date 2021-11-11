Rochester man charged after Monday chase

Nov. 10—SMITHS MILL — The Rochester man accused of leading a sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase Monday faces felony charges for fleeing police and receiving stolen property.

Donovan Tomas Egilsson, 24, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Egilsson was in a parked in a Chevy Tahoe next to a shed on a rural Blue Earth County farm site Monday, according to a criminal complaint. The Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy arrived after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle on the property.

The deputy asked Egilsson to show his hands, but Egillson reportedly turned on the vehicle and drove through a plowed field. He reached speeds of about 100 mph on Waseca County Road 18 before turning into another field, getting stuck and complying with orders to get out of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

An investigation found the vehicle was stolen from Jordan. The vehicle ignited and caused a large grass fire, which took about three hours for firefighters to extinguish.

