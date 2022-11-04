Rochester man charged with murder gets $500k bail Friday

Nov. 4—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man charged with the murder of woman found dead in Olmsted County this summer was given a $500,000 bail or bond Friday in Olmsted County District Court.

Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, is facing a felony third-degree murder charge related to selling Tia Mercedes Arleth controlled substances and a felony count related to concealing a dead body.

Arleth was found June 17, 2022, in a northeast Olmsted County field underneath a tarp secured around her with rope, a tie-down strap and duct tape.

She was reported missing June 12, and was last seen at the end of May. Loftus is accused of

providing Arleth heroin and fentanyl, leading to her death, then hiding her body after she died

.

Multiple witnesses and cell phone data tie Loftus to the death of Arleth, according to court documents.