Rochester man charged with murder in overdose death
Apr. 9—A Rochester man has been charged with murder after he allegedly sold or gave drugs to another man who then fatally overdosed.
Lam Mathaing Yieb, 23, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with third-degree murder-sell/give/distribute a controlled substance. Yieb was arrested Wednesday.
He made his first appearance in court on the charge Friday morning where Judge Christina Stevens set conditional bail at $150,000 and unconditional bail at $300,000. Yieb's next court appearance is scheduled for April 22.
Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the 22-year-old victim died of an overdose on Feb. 4, 2021. The man "suffered from combined toxic effects of fentanyl and cocaine," according to the autopsy report from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner.
The man's fiancé told police that the couple was in bed together when the man began breathing "weird," according to the criminal complaint. The woman said she checked her fiancé's pulse and found that he was unresponsive and that his lips were cold.
The woman told police her fiancé had a history of cocaine and Percocet use, but initially told police the man hadn't used any drugs recently. During a second interview, the woman told police she and her fiance had bought cocaine from Yieb as well as a "perc 30" that Yieb encouraged them to buy, the complaint states.
The man did not use the pill and when he bought cocaine from Yieb again, Yieb encouraged him to take the pill, the complaint reads. The woman told police they were told the pill was not actually Percocet.
The woman said they both took a quarter of the pill on the night of the man's death. After his death, Yieb and another man contacted the woman saying he was sorry for her loss and asked how the man died. The woman reported she didn't mention the drugs, but Yieb responded that it was the "percs" that killed the man, the complaint states.
When Yieb was arrested Wednesday, April 7, 2021, on a search warrant, he "categorically denied that he sold drugs, denied that he sold cocaine or a pill to victim and that he had last seen victim approximately 1 1/2 or two weeks before his death," the complaint states.