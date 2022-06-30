Rochester man charged in Olmsted County with sexually assaulting 2 children under age 10

Jun. 29—ROCHESTER — Charges have been filed in Olmsted County District Court against a Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting two preteens for at least a year.

Kevon Elijah Brown, 21, is charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and is set to appear in court Aug. 16, 2022, in front of District Judge Pamela King. No lawyer is listed for Brown on the Minnesota Courts website.

According to the criminal complaint:

The juveniles reported to law enforcement that Brown bought them sexual devices and sexually assaulted them multiple times over the course of at least a year in a Rochester residence.

During a March 29, 2022, interview at the Child Advocacy Center, one juvenile reported the assaults happened when they were between 7 and 9 years old; the other juvenile reported the assaults happened when they were 7 and 8 years old.

During questioning, Brown told investigators he bought the sexual devices for the juveniles, and they used them in a room with him present. He denied touching either juvenile "in an inappropriate manner."

The date of the assaults is listed as on or about March 24, 2022, in the criminal complaint.