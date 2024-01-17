Rochester man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

Jan. 16—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man faces two charges of possessing child sexual abuse material after police responded to a tip about alleged videos and images uploaded to an instant messaging mobile app.

Brandyn Kane, 31, is facing two felony counts of possessing pornographic work depicting a minor under 14 years old.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department received a tip regarding three videos and two images uploaded to Kik in September 2023. The tip provided a username, email and IP address used to upload the videos and images.

The IP address, user email and recovery email were associated with Kane. Rochester Police obtained a search warrant for Kane's devices and home. Police pulled over Kane Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Kane told police his Kik account and associated email accounts were still active. He told police he would send pictures of girls to guys for money but maintained they were not of kids.

An initial appearance in the case is set for Feb. 8.