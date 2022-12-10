Rochester man charged with possessing sexual abuse images of juveniles

Dec. 9—ROCHESTER — A 65-year-old Rochester man is facing three felony charges related to possessing child sexual abuse material, according to charges filed Dec. 9, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

George Harland Giles is scheduled to appear in front of District Judge Joseph Chase Jan. 18, 2021. A summons for Giles to appear accuses him of possessing 150 images of suspected child abuse material, commonly called child pornography.

According to the complaint:

The Rochester Police Department received a cybertip from Google in August 2021 regarding child sexual abuse material.

A subpoena to Charter Communications confirmed the IP address in the tip was in southwest Rochester and a Rochester police investigator found that Giles lived at that address.

In October 2021, a search warrant of Gile's residence turned up a computer tower containing 150 images of suspected child sexual abuse material.

The images Giles is charged with contain nude juveniles 10 to 13 years old performing various sexual acts.