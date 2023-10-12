Rochester man charged with raping woman released on own recognizance

Oct. 12—ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester man is accused of raping a woman earlier this year after a night out in downtown Rochester. The woman told police that she is now pregnant with his child.

Manuel Sanchez-Sosa appeared before Judge Pamela King in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday, Oct. 12 where he was released on his own recognizance provided he have no contact with the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting.

He is facing charges of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving the penetration of a woman who was physically helpless and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Sanchez-Sosa is accused of raping a woman after the pair went out with a group of friends on Feb. 24. The woman reported the assault to the Rochester Police Department on Feb. 25.

She had six to 10 drinks while out with Sanchez-Sosa and friends. The group went to two bars and a house party at a Rochester residence.

The alleged sexual assault happened at the Rochester residence, the woman told police.

Sanchez-Sosa initially denied having a sexual relationship with the woman but then told police the pair had sex.

An examination by a nurse on Feb. 25 found an injury consistent with sexual assault on the woman.

In April, the woman told police that she was pregnant with Sanchez-Sosa's child.