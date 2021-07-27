Rochester man charged with second-degree riot for iron bar assault during street fight

Jul. 27—A Rochester man allegedly told police he was acting in self-defense when he struck another man with an iron bar after hitting the man's windshield with it.

Eric John Norrie, 50, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony second-degree riot. He made his first appearance in court Monday morning on the charge. Judge Joseph Chase ordered Norrie be released on conditions, including that he stay a "reasonable distance away from victim's residence." Chase set unconditional bail at $10,000.

Rochester police were called just after 5 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast for a report of a brawl in the middle of the street.

"The callers described a head-on crash between two cars on Seventh Avenue, followed by a fist-fight among 'four or five guys,'" the criminal complaint states. "They said that at least one fighter swung a 'crow bar.'"

Officers spoke with bystanders and those involved in the alleged incident. It is believed the altercation was a result of an ongoing dispute between neighbors. Witnesses told police that Norrie and his nephew parked their truck in the street, blocking a neighbor's driveway. When the female neighbor and her boyfriend returned home, the parties confronted each other and argued in the street.

Norrie got into his truck and the neighbor's boyfriend got into a smaller sedan and "charged at Norrie."

"One witness said he 'accelerated full bore,'" the complaint states.

Norrie and the man reportedly got out of their respective vehicles and confronted each other on foot. Norrie allegedly struck the man's windshield with a iron bar and then hit the man on the body and head. The fight continued until they heard the police sirens.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the man was arrested for his role in the crash, but was release from custody after it was determined he needed medical attention.