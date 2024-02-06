Rochester man charged for soliciting minor sentenced

Feb. 5—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man accused of soliciting a minor and sending explicit images and videos was sentenced to probation on Monday, Feb. 5.

Peter Eric Workman, 33, was charged with two felony counts related to engaging in electronic communication with children and distributing material that relates to sexual conduct via electronic communications. He pleaded guilty to one of the charges in June 2023, the second charge was dismissed. On Monday, Workman was sentenced to five years probation by Judge Kathy Wallace.

"Mr. Workman, I really appreciate the responsibility that you've accepted for the offense, that you've been remorseful, that you've been proactive in your treatment," Wallace said.

Wallace also ordered Workman to not access the internet or use the internet without approval. If internet access is approved, he would be financially responsible for the cost of monitoring software.

In addition to his probation, Workman was ordered not to use, possess or purchase any pornography or sexually explicit materials.

He was also required to register as a predatory offender and abide by all conditions outlined in the supervision contract.

"So, with respect to community work service, I'm simply going to order that you pay the mandatory minimum of $50 plus the applicable costs and surcharges, and you have the probationary period to do that. So, up to that five-year time. I think the most important thing here is that you're participating in that program, and I do appreciate that you didn't wait for the court to get you started in that," Wallace added.

Additional probation conditions include: — Have no positions of authority over minors unless approved of in advance by your supervising agent; — No frequenting locations where children or minors would congregate including malls, parks, playgrounds and schools.

According to the criminal complaint:

Workman began talking to an undercover police officer from Burlington County, New Jersey, in September 2022. The officer told Workman he was a 13-year-old female juvenile.

Workman wrote that he was 30 and turned the conversation sexual. He sent several sexually explicit images and videos to the officer over the course of about a month.

The officer reminded Workman that Workman was talking to a juvenile several times but he continued to send photos and videos until about midway through October 2022.

A subpoena was sent to Kik for the Workman's IP address, which turned up a Minnesota address.

A December search warrant of Workman's vehicle and home by the Rochester Police Department resulted in a phone being seized that contained images and video that Workman had sent the undercover officer.

Multiple other devices were also seized during the search.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.