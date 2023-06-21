Rochester man charged for spreading child sexual abuse material

Jun. 21—ROCHESTER — A 52-year-old Rochester man is accused of possessing and spreading child sexual abuse material, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Patrick John Gora is charged with one count each of disseminating pornographic work of a minor under 13 years old and possessing pornographic work of a minor under 13 years old, both felonies.

He's scheduled to appear before District Judge Lisa Hayne on July 20, 2023. No lawyer is listed for Gora but the criminal complaint lists an address for Rochester attorney Zach Bauer for where the complaint was sent.

The spread of

CSAM has increased over the years

and first-time offenders in Minnesota are likely to receive probation and treatment as opposed to jail time.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2021 about two accounts uploading sexually explicit material on the social networking platform MeWe.

The BCA's investigation linked the accounts to Gora. BCA agents, along with deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at Gora's Rochester residence where they found one of the four images disclosed to law enforcement by MeWe. It depicted what appeared to be a girl under 12 years old performing a sexual act with an adult male.

Gora told law enforcement that the emails associated with the accounts were his but initially denied possessing the material in question.

Further questioning led to the discovery of a hidden cell phone where he was chatting with a minor girl. The phone contained lewd images of the girl.

"When conversation about CSAM images came up, Gora admitted that his preference was images of teenage girls," part of the criminal complaint reads.

He told police that he didn't send images of children very often and actually couldn't remember sending any but said he had received CSAM on a handful of occasions.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.