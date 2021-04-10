Rochester man charged with threatening Boston-area college student

Apr. 10—BOSTON — A Rochester man currently serving a federal prison sentence for sending threatening emails to college-aged women across the country is facing new charges.

Eric Bolduan, 46, of Rochester, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts on one count of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person. He has not yet appeared in court on those charges.

Bolduan is incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institute-Englewood. His expected released date is in November 2029, according to Bureau of Prison records. He will have to register as a sex offender after serving his sentence.

Bolduan is alleged to have downloaded images of a woman attending Boston College from her social media pages and from other publicly available sites.

"Bolduan then located a pornographic image of a different female with a similar appearance and posted the images of the victim alongside the pornographic image to various pornographic websites in order to make it appear that the victim was involved in pornography," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts.

Bolduan allegedly then sent emails to the woman threatening to find her and sexually assault her.

In a May 2016 email, Bolduan allegedly wrote to the woman that "I want to look into your eyes as you experience pain at levels you never imagined were possible. By the time I'm done with you your body will be shattered and broken. I promise that you'll never be the same again."

In January 2019, Bolduan was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Colorado to 171 months in federal prison for stalking and making interstate threats against college students. He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to three counts of stalking and three counts of interstate communications.

As part of that case, he admitted that he would download images, mainly of current or former collegiate athletes, from university athletic pages and social media sites and then pair them with pornographic images featuring women who resembled the athletes.

He would then upload the non-pornographic images along with the pornographic photos to various pornographic websites along with the women's personal information. Bolduan also sent emails to the women saying he was stalking them and had plans to rape, torture and kill them.