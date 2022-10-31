Rochester man charged with threatening to kill others Sunday

Oct. 31—ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Rochester man is facing charges related to a Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, incident where he allegedly attacked a man, threatened to kill that man and then put sugar in the gas tank of the man's car.

Juan Carlos Memetla Ocamp was released on his own recognizance Monday by District Judge Joseph Chase provided he not possess or use alcohol or controlled substances and not enter any bars or liquor stores.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Memetla Ocamp was at a dance with two other men when he began calling them names and physically attacked one of the men.

An officer observed that the man had a cut on his nose, blood on his shirt and scrapes on his left elbow.

While a Rochester police officer was talking to a second man at a northwest Rochester hotel, Memetla Ocamp threatened to kill the man. Memetla Ocamp also threatened to shoot and kill both men during the altercation.

One of the men reported to an officer that after the fight, Memetla Ocamp put sugar in the first man's gas tank, which will damage the fuel system. The estimated cost to repair the vehicle is less than $500.

Memetla Ocamp told law enforcement that he was defending himself and "simply minding his own business and the other two individuals attacked him."